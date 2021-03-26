Effia-Kwesimintsim chiefs rubbish reports of support for ex-MP Joe Mensah

Current MP Dr Prince Armah (left ) shaking former MP Joe Mensah (right)

Traditional leaders in Effia–Kwesimintsim in the Western Region have expressed utter disgust at a news report that “sought to create an erroneous impression” that chiefs in the area are persuading a former Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Joseph Mensah, to contest the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Describing the news report as “fake, barbaric and unscrupulous”, the chiefs insist they will not be a party or be allowed to be used as “breeding grounds for political mediocrity”.



A news report claimed that the traditional leaders of Effia-Kwesimintsim at a meeting with the former MP extolled him for his “unbridled” development drive in the Constituency and pleaded with him to consider contesting the next NPP parliamentary primaries.



But in a statement jointly signed by the Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamina XI, and the Chief of Anaji, Nana Ekra Kojo IV, they described the story as a compendium of lies.



“We wish to disassociate ourselves from this fake news and its content entirely. We the Chiefs are not breeding grounds for political mediocrity; we are here for all manners of persons except political warmongers. We entreat each and everyone to discard this barbaric and unscrupulous information that a certain group wants to taint the image of the Ahanta Chiefs.”

Describing themselves as vanguards of community development, the chiefs said they are extremely happy to work with the current MP, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, who for now is the choice of the people, who are also their subject.



“We again wish to make it known without any provocation that we will not sell the goodwill of our people to any politician as we are guided by their choice and happy to work and cooperate with same,” the statement said.



Joseph Mensah was elected in 2016 to represent Kwesimintsim in Parliament but lost the party’s parliamentary primaries in June 2020 to Dr Prince Hamid Armah, who went on to win an overwhelming mandate in the general elections in December.