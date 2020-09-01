Health News

Effia-Nkwanta and Kumasi South Hospitals receive PPE from US Embassy

The items were received by Joseph Tambil on behalf of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital

The United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) has donated critical medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Health Service to assist hospital front line health workers in Kumasi and Sekondi in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The items, which include, 10,000 N95 face masks, 1,600 hospital gowns, 2,000 litres of methylated spirit, 3,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite, 20 glucometres, 200 glucometer strips, and 14 Pulse Oximeters, all valued at GH¢430,000.00



Lieutenant Commander (Dr) Terrel Sanders of the US Naval Medical Research Unit three, presenting the items on behalf of the US Ambassador to Ghana, Miss Stephanie S. Sullivan, at the Effia- Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, said the donation was in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the two hospitals.



He indicated that the donation was not going to be a one- day wonder, and that they would continue to assist the health sector anytime the need be, adding that, "this is just the beginning of more things to come".



He announced that the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) earlier donated similar items to the 37 Military Hospital as well as two State- of-the-Art Level II Field Hospitals of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Mr. Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director for Effia- Nkwanta Regional Hospital who received the items, expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture, saying that the items could not have come at a better time than this, since these were the items needed most to further fight COVID-19 in the Region.



Mr. Tambil promised that the items would be used judiciously and for its intended purpose.



He called on other institutions to emulate the gesture of the US Embassy by providing them with all the necessary assistance to be able to enhance health care delivery in the Region even beyond COVID-19.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.