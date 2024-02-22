Effia constituents welcome appointment of MP in Bawumia's 2024 campaign team

The MP for Effia Constituency, Joseph Cudjoe

Source: Thomas Tetteh

Scores of Effia constituents in the Western Region have applauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP for appointing their Member of Parliament, Joseph Cudjoe as the National Coordinator for Identifiable Groups for Bawumia's Campaign team.

For the constituents, the appointment only adds credence to how Joseph Cudjoe can identify issues, a working trait he has exhibited in all his endeavours.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Monday, February 19, announced the team for Bawumia's campaign and appointed Joseph Cudjoe as the National Coordinator for Identifiable Groups.



The response and joy from the constituents were undefinable.



Views sampled in Effia Constituency indicate that NPP couldn’t have chosen anyone more capable for the role considering how important it will be for the party’s quest to break the eight.



“Joseph Cudjoe has been very instrumental in the identification and growth of many initiatives here in Effia and government. It will interest you to know that the Astroturf euphoria and its attendant benefits which is gradually leading to the discovery of many football talents in the Country was his idea. I



also know how his Effia Community league and the Masquerade Festival (Effia Carnival) initiatives he solely fund, have become one of the most marked activities on the calendar of many youths here in Effia. So I do not doubt in my mind that he will bring such rich experience to bear on the Bawumia

campaign,” 35-year-old Alhaji Bashiru said.



Enoch Essuman, a graduate of the Takoradi Technical University said he has been following Joseph Cudjoe since his days at COCOBOD, and the Energy Ministry and according to him, Joseph Cudjoe was instrumental in the development of initiatives that propelled such ministries to greater heights.



“I’m aware that during his days at the Energy Ministry, he played many pivotal roles including his initiation of the World Bank-funded Energy Sector Recovery Program (ESRP) which has become key to the stabilization of our energy sector. Now, many state-owned agencies that hitherto were performing poorly have had their fortunes changed and are declaring profits. In his current position as Minister for Public Enterprises, the man has also initiated the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) which ranks the performance of public enterprises. Hon Joseph Cudjoe is full of initiatives. So you can imagine, what



he can do for the Bawumia campaign. For me, his role will be crucial”, he said.



Callers into morning show programs in Sekondi Takoradi after the announcement also pointed to a general sense of satisfaction and a belief that the Western Region will benefit immensely should Joseph Cudjoe become successful at the role.