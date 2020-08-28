Regional News

Effiduase/Asokore DCE accused of sabotaging NPP, MP

Mary Boatemaa Marfo, Effiduase/Asokore DCE

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency Nana Obiri Yeboah has fingered the District Chief Executive (DCE) for sabotaging the efforts of the Member of Parliament(MP) Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie as well as the party.

According to him, the District Chief Executive Mary Boatemaa Marfo is working together with an Independent candidate to ensure that the sitting Member of Parliament is taken off the seat for reasons best known to her.



In a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com calling on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency to help resist the oppressor who is working at diminishing the Party’s fortunes in the Constituency, alleged that the DCE, held a meeting with the Chief and elders to organize a demonstration against the MP in order to put him in a bad light; an indication of her “pull him down agenda”.



“Not too long ago, this shameless woman (DCE) together with the independent candidate held a meeting with some chiefs in Nyamfa tried to influence the chiefs to organize demonstration titled “No Road No Vote”.”



The opportunity was used to call upon all members of the NPP in the constituency to come on board to ensure that their Member of Parliament is maintained and the evil deeds of the DCE Mary Boatemaa do not see the light of day.



READ STATEMENT HERE

EFFIDUASE/ASOKORE CONSTITUENCY



Over some few years ago, Nyamfa precisely Okaikrom has been blessed with two consecutive DCEs, Hon. Kwadwo Addai (NDC) and Hon. Mary Boatemaa (NPP).



Sadly, none of them could boast of just a single project being facilitated by them. Shamelessly, both past and especially, our current DCE tend to shift blames on our unprecedented and hardworking Member of Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie (Liberal) when the people of Okaikrom demand development due them.



It is undisputable fact that provision of basic social infrastructure (water, roads, schools, hospitals, employment avenues, etc.) is a core mandate of every government which both MP and DCE must work untiredly to ensure that their constituency/district get development due them.



Unfortunately, Our constituency/district Effiduase/Asokore has become a family of a single parent, we have only a father (MP) without a mother (DCE).

All people in the constituency blame only our hard-working MP when they feel neglected since they did not vote for DCE, but rather MP.



Notwithstanding, the unprecedented works of our able MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie cannot be overemphasized which I can’t mention them here.



It is piteous and hideous to see our DCE who was brought into office by our NPP government supporting an independent candidate against our MP.



Not too long ago, this shameless woman (DCE) together with the independent candidate held a meeting with some chiefs in Nyamfa tried to influence the chiefs to organize demonstration titled “No Road No Vote”.



We (Okaikrom FODA) have started a massive house to house campaign, selling our able MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie which we hope will yield massive results.

It’s about time lovers of NPP and Dr Afriyie rise for the man of the moment, our unprecedented MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.



We call on all constituency NPP party executives and FODA members to support us, as we prepare to meet the PRESS.



(Date and Time will be communicated later).



LET’S COME TOGETHER AND PROTECT OUR HARDWORKING LEADER.



Nana Obiri Yeboah

(CITIZEN VIGILANTE…EFFIDUASE/ASOKORE).

