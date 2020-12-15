Effiduase Asokore MP-elect accuses DCE of campaigning, voting against him

Member of Parliament-elect for Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Dr. Ayew Afriyie

The Member of Parliament-elect for Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, is accusing the District Chief Executive for Sekyere East of masterminding a loss for him in the just ended polls.

Dr Ayew Afriyie, who has secured a second term as a lawmaker for Effiduase and its environs, is alleging that DCE Mary Boatema embarked on a smear campaign targeted at making him unpopular, revealing that she encouraged the electorates to vote “skirt and blouse”.



The Effiduase-Asokore MP told host Kofi Asante Ennin on the GhanAkoma morning show on Akoma FM that “even during the election day, my DCE was campaigning for the electorates to vote for Akufo Addo and vote the parliamentary for the independent candidate”.



Dr Afriyie further alleged that “my DCE is a hypocrite and she wanted me to lose the election but with God on my side, the people of Effiduase Asokore voted massively with almost a 90 percent win”.

“I swear by the Heaven and earth and the chair I occupy as DCE that I am a true NPP member and it’s against our principle to side with independent candidates and even opponents, so I don’t know where the allegations are stemming from.”



She added that these are plans of my detractors to make sure I fail but I’m focused and resolute to foster development for my people. That’s my core mandate.”



The two, however, accused each other of sabotage.