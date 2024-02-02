Effutu MP cuts sod for 100-bed capacity district hospital, hands over other projects

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin at the sodcutting ceremony

Source: Godwin Kusi Danquah, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has handed over some completed projects to various communities within Effutu in the Central Region.

The projects include an ultra-modern ICT lab, a library and a community centre.



He also cut sod for the construction of a one-hundred-bed capacity district hospital for residents of New Winneba.



The Effutu legislator also cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern office complex for the Ghana Immigration Service at Nsuekyir in the constituency.



Other communities that benefited from the project include Woara Beba, Osbonpanyin, Gyahadze, Ahwer Nkwanta and Kojo Beedu.



The Member of Parliament while commissioning these projects urged the people of Effutu to repose confidence in him while adding that the Effutu dream is on course.

"Our transformation agenda continues, today we have cut sod in New Winneba to build a hospital, meanwhile the children's hospital project is still ongoing. We are also constructing a new office complex for the Ghana Immigration Service, a high court office and a new Ghana Revenue Authority office in Gyahadze. The Ghana National Fire Service have also not been left out as a new office complex is being constructed for them," the Effutu legislator said.



The MP urged constituents to also make the right choice going into the 2024 elections by endorsing him for victory 2024.



He intimated that voting for another party in the 2024 elections will spell doom for the people of the constituency adding that a blueprint has been set aside for the journey to make Effutu great.



"There is no way I am going to turn my back on you. I will work hard to create equal opportunities for the youth of Effutu.I will make sure that the youth of Effutu get their share of all job placement in the public space so those of you who are dreaming to have a career in public service will see those dream materialise. We have a superior idea of where we want to take Effutu to without descrimination"Afenyo Markin said.



The MP recounts how he was criticised when he wanted to serve the people of Effutu as an MP but says despite that setback others supported him making his bid successful.

The MP prides himself on bringing the much needed development to the people of Effutu.



"I remember when I wanted to serve the people of Effutu. People said I was too young to serve but I started as an assemblyman for eight years, four years as a presiding member and thereafter I got the privilege to enter into the national assembly and finally became an MP. I heard your cry for development, I heard your cry for transformation and these are the things that inspired me to dream for a better day for Effutu," Afenyo Markin said.



"I want to urge the children in this constituency to make good use of the libraries scattered across Effutu. I didn't come from a rich background but hard work has brought me this far and this is what I want to urge the children of Effutu to do" Afenyo Markin said while commissioning a library project in Effutu.