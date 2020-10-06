Effutu Municipal Peace Council engages with Muslims at the Winneba Central Mosque

The Effutu Municipal Peace Council as part of the measures to ensure sustainable peace before, during, and after the 2020 general election, visited the Winneba Central Mosque on the 26th September 2020 to sensitize the Muslim community on the need not to engage in any violence-related activities during this period.

The Acting District Executive Secretary of EMPC, Ms. Elizabeth Boduwah and Mr. Charles Ohene-Amoh, Central Region Executive Secretary explained the Vigilante and Related Offences Act (999).



According to them, the Vigilante Act took effect last year. He further stated that the punishment for those who engage in any sort of political vigilante would serve a period of 10 to 15 years in prison.



They advised that the Act is working and it is being enforced, he stated that it will not be nice for someone to be arrested for engaging in any form of vigilantism and serve in prison for about 15 to 25 years. So everyone should look after him/herself and not to be found wanting.

Dr. Seth Tweneboa a lecturer at U.E.W stressed that the politicians show enmity in public but friends behind closed doors, he stressed it that the youth should not heed to them and engage in any kind of violence.



The Deputy Imam of Winneba in his closing remark thanked the team for coming and assured has that Islam is religion of peace and that the Winneba Zongo would not do anything to mar the peace, the town is enjoying.



He assured the team that they will talk about peace always even after the elections.

