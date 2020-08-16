Regional News

Effutu Sankro gets 20-seater modern toilet facility from Afenyo-Markin

The ultra-modern 20-seater toilet facility at Effutu Sankro

The Chief and people of Effutu Sankro, a suburb of Effutu Municipality has commended Mr. Alexander Ato Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament(MP) for Effutu Constituency for fulling his promise to provide them with a modern toilet.

Obirefo Neenyi Kojo Tetteh III, Chief of the Fishing community made the commendation at the commissioning of the ultra-modern, 20-seater place of convenience.



The project is to provide the needed infrastructure for the Constituency to become a place of choice for investors and also for the people to live comfortably.



The elated Chief prayed that the Almighty Mighty God will continue to protect and grant the MP the strength and zeal to carry on with the good works he was doing for the entire people of Effutuman and expressed the hope that the construction of a community center which was ongoing will soon be completed.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin, addressing the gathering, thanked God for making it possible for his dream to come to fruition, saying the project was aimed at helping to eradicate open defecation along the seaside to help improve sanitation in the area.



He urged the community members to own the project, make good use of it, and also ensure its periodic maintenance to prolong its life span.

“As your humble servant, I will work harder with all and sundry to ensure that Effutuman becomes a place of choice and so there is the need for every of one of us to embrace the wind which is blowing for more development to get to your doorstep”.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was delivering on its promises, but it behooves on all to rally behind him by coming out in their numbers on December 7 to vote to for him to continue with all the programmes and initiatives to bring total growth to the country.



He advised the entire people of Effutuman, to mindful of their utterances and not allow people who fabricate stories to undermine and destroy the dignity of their fellow human beings just to score political points to deceive them.



The MP used the occasion to encourage NPP faithful, supporters, and sympathizers in the area to dress decently, be gentle in all their endeavors and embark on house to house campaigning for more people to join the party for it to massively win the December election.



The MP was later joined by Obrefo Tetteh to cut the tape to signify the commissioning of the project.

