Effutu demonstration: Four NDC constituency executives denied bail

Four constituency executives of the main opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effutu in the Central Region who had gone to the Agona Swedru Circuit court to support nine suspects and were arrested during Tuesday’s demonstration held by the youth of Effutu have been denied bail.

The four were sent to the Winneba District Police Command following their arrest on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, just after the court had granted the nine suspects bail.



Their caution statements were taken by the police and the four were granted bail.



However, before they could leave the police station, their bail was rescinded due to "an order that came from above", Counsel for the 4 constituency executives, Mohammed Kofi Twumasi Naya revealed.



The four constituency executives were, therefore, put in police custody and are expected to be arraigned today, Thursday, December 7, 2023.



Meanwhile, the nine suspects arrested during Tuesday's demonstration against lithium mining in the Effutu Ramsar site have appeared before the Agona Swedru Circuit Court.

They appeared before the court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



Their pleas were not taken.



The prosecution prayed the court to remand the suspects into police custody on grounds that more suspects were at large and the matter was still being investigated.



According to the prosecution, if granted bail, the suspects who know the whereabouts of the ones at large could interfere with the investigations.



The court admitted the suspects to bail noting the suspects could still assist with investigations while on bail.