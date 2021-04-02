Effutuman and its environs urged to help curb fire outbreaks

Residents have been advised to observe fire safety tips

The Effutu Municipal Directorate of the National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on residents of Effutu and its environs to strictly continue to observe fire safety tips to help curb fire outbreaks in their localities.

Mr Henry Asiedu, the Effutu Municipal Fire Commander, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the dry season required people to be cautious as they also followed the COVID-19 protocols to keep safe.



Thirty-four fire cases with one casualty were recorded in 2020 as against 39 with one death in 2019, indicating a reduction of five cases within the period, he said.



The Command attended to 11 vehicular accidents in which 59 persons sustained various degrees of injuries with three deaths, as compared to 19 accidents, 121 casualties, and two deaths in 2019, he stated.



Mr. Asiedu said his office received one false alarm in 2020 as against two in 2019 and also dealt with one bee invasion incident with one casualty in 2020.

From January to February this year, the Directorate attended to 21 cases; 14 fires, five vehicular accidents with six casualties, and two false alarms.



He said curbing fire outbreak was a shared responsibility, hence the Command's frequent outreach programmes at the lorry parks, markets, offices, and on the local FM Stations in Effutu to sensitise the public to take fire prevention measures seriously.



Mr. Asiedu advised residents within the Directorate’s catchments area to desist from acts that could lead to fire outbreaks.



He said failing to put out the fire after use and leaving electrical gadgets on when leaving the house were acts that must be discouraged to prevent avoidable loss of lives and property through fire.