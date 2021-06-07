Egyapa Mercer, Ntim Fordjour and others to be vetted today

Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer will today, June 7, 2021 appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament among three others for the Deputy Ministerial nominees vetting.

The others include Deputy Minister-Designate for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, and Deputy Minister-designate for Health, Tina Mensah.



The exercise which started on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 has entered the second week.



Already the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Dr. Charles Adu Boahen, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, Augustine Collins Ntim, and OB Amoah, Deputy Minister-designates for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, among others have had their encounter with the committee in the first week.

At least 39 deputy Ministerial nominees appointed under 24 portfolios, and a Minister of State will go before the committee beginning today. The list contains ten nominees who are women.



The nominees were referred to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for consideration and report in accordance with Articles 78 (1) and 79 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Order 172 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.



The 10-day exercise will end Tuesday, June 15.