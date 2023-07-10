Egyapa Mercer finally fixes roof of Sekondi Market that NDC PC was blocked from doing

How the roof looked before and after it was fixed (Photo: 3news)

After the parliament candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Sekondi, Nyameke Blay Armah, was blocked from repairing the roof of the Sekondi Market, the sitting Member of Parliament, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has fixed it.

According to a report by 3news.com, the MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy, came to the rescue of the market after several complaints were made by the traders about the worsened state of the market.



The traders had also complained severally about how the situation had been affecting their businesses.



In the earlier case of the NDC PC, he had reported that he instructed by authorities of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to back away from his intention to help the traders because there were already plans in place to have it fixed.



“I have seen how the traders are suffering and the rainy season has worsened the situation. Most of the traders can’t sell whenever it rains so I went to see the situation and decided to fix the roofing for them. The administrator in the market initially told me to forget about my plans because I will not be allowed. I followed it up with the Coordinating Director who told me my plans cannot come to pass,” he is reported to have said in an earlier report on June 8, 2023.



But after he came to rescue of the traders, the MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer said the gestures was from his social investment fund.



“The traders will attest to the fact that the roofing was bad in the past and I used my resources to fix it when the NDC PC was nowhere to be found.

“When it came to my attention again that the roofing was in a bad state, I spoke to the MCE and he promised to mobilize resources to fix it since they take tolls from the traders but it turned out they do not have the resources to fix it. So I had to use my social investment fund to fix the roofing,” he said, the report added.



The MP further explained the reason behind the delay in the STMA fixing the roof of the market.



He said that there is a plan to entirely reconstruct the market.



“Item number 33 on the approved list of Public Investment Projects in 2022 to 2024 for the medium term captures the Sekondi Market. So the expectation was that the Sekondi market would be re-constructed within the period making it difficult for the metro Assembly not to spend any money on it.



“But we all know the financial situation of this country and so not a single public investment project was funded in the whole of Ghana in 2023. So now that the economy has picked up we are going to see in 2024 if the government will have the capacity to fund public investment projects then we will work on it,” he added.



