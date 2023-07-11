Egyapa Mercer fixes roofing challenges of Sekondi Market

The Sekondi Market with the now fixed roofing

Sekondi MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has fixed the roofing challenges of the controversial Sekondi Market.

The Deputy Minister for Energy solved the problem following appeals from the traders of the market.



According to the traders, the dilapidated nature of the market was affecting their business and threatening their lives.



Speaking to the media after the work, the lawmaker said this is not the first time he is solving such a problem in the constituency.



He disclosed that the roofing was fixed with his social investment fund.

“The traders will attest to the fact that the roofing was bad in the past and I used my resources to fix it when the NDC PC was nowhere to be found,” he said.



It would be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Sekondi, Nyameke Blay Armah, was blocked by authorities of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly after he attempted to fix the roofing.



The Assembly indicated at the time that a budget allocation has been made for a new market to be constructed and that it would not be prudent for the NDC PC to fix the roofing.