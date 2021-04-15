Egyapa Mercer picked as Dep. Energy Minister as Akufo-Addo names two deputies for Trade

Member of Parliament for the Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

President Akufo-Addo has picked the Member of Parliament for the Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer as the deputy Energy Minister-designate, Starrfm.com.gh can confirm.

The former head of the National Petroleum Authority, Alhassan Tampuli has also been nominated as the deputy Transport Minister-designate while John Kumah and Abena Osei Asare have been nominated as the Deputy Ministers designate at the Finance Ministry.



Assin South Constituency MP, John Ntim Fordjour has also been nominated as the Deputy Education Minister-designate while MP for Akwapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah has been nominated as the Deputy Minister-designate for the Local government Ministry.

Starrfm.com.gh sources also reveal that New Juaben South MP Okyere Baafi, a former aide to Akufo-Addo Herbert Krapah have been nominated as deputy ministers designate for Trade.



Meanwhile, Charles Adu Boahen who was appointed the President’s representative at the Finance Ministry has been nominated as the Deputy designate Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.