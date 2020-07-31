General News

Eid'ul Adha: Mosques to remain closed amidst coronavirus fears – Chief Imam’s office

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharabutu

The Office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharabutu has announced that mosques in the country shall remain closed despite the billed Eid’ul Adha celebrations tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Shaibu Aremayaw who spoke in an interview with Okay FM said prayers would be observed at home while the National Chief Imam hosts a Virtual Prayer Session at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to be telecast across the country.



He said the directive is to ensure that Coronavirus protocols are adhered to in conformity with the directives by the President.

Sheikh Aremeyaw who wished all Ghanaians a happy Eid’ul Adha on behalf of the National Chief Imam said all Ghanaians must be truthful in all areas of their endeavours.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his 14th update on the measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 reviewed some restrictions on religious gatherings and allowed for more people to congregate to worship in churches and mosques for 2 hours, after consultations with religious leaders.

