Eid-ul-Adha: Rawlings, Nana Konadu urge Muslims to pray for Ghana as coronavirus rages on

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings have sent goodwill to Muslims across the country as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Mr Rawlings and his wife also urged Muslims to pray for the country as the Novel Coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc globally.



“Let us also take advantage of the period to counsel friends and family on the need to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers,” a statement dated Friday, July 31, 2020, from the office of the former President admonished.



The statement also urged Muslims to be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing their celebratory meals with them.



Muslims in Ghana will today, July 31, 2020, begin marking the Eid ul-Adha, the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year and considered the holier of the two.



Many Muslims make a special effort to pray and listen to a sermon at a mosque.



They also wear new clothes, visit family members and friends and may symbolically sacrifice an animal in an act known as Qurbani.

This represents the animal that Ibrahim sacrificed in the place of his son.



Read the full press release below.



RAWLINGS, NANA KONADU’S MESSAGE OF GOODWILL TO MUSLIMS



Nana and I join all Muslims as they mark the Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of sacrifice, today.



Eid-ul-Adha is meant to remind us of the willingness of Ibrahim to submit to God. That test of faith is worthy of emulation by all especially during this difficult period of Covid-19.



Let us use the day to pray for our dear nation as we work to combat the deadly pandemic that has plagued the world. Let us also take advantage of the period to counsel friends and family on the need to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

We should also be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing our celebratory meals with them. We wish all Muslims a solemn celebration. Eid Mubarak! Happy Eid!



Issued By:



Kobina Andoh Amoakwa



(Communications Directorate)

