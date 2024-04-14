Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Finance Minister performs flawless rendition of 'Zikr' to the admiration of Chief Imam

Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, is noted for his prowess in energy, Finance and economic issues, but many did not know another side of him until Thursday, April 11, 2024.

During the observation of the national Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Independence Square in Accra, Dr Adam demonstrated a stunning prowess in Islamic eulogies for Almighty Allah and the Prophet Muhammad, an act normally the preserve of a special group of experts, who normally double as aides or companions of Sheikhs.



In a near flawless rendition, in front of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, President Akufo-Addo and a live TV audience, the Minister of Finance delivered a melodious Zikr, much to the admiration of all.



Moved by Dr. Adam's rendition, the National Chief Imam, who enjoys such eulogies of the Almighty Allah and the Prophet Muhammad, was seen nodding.

Others also, in appreciation of Dr. Adam's stunning effort, showered him with 10 Cedis notes – a tradition which appreciates such efforts.



Interestingly, Dr. Adam initiated the process on his own. After one of the aides of the National Chief Imam had completed a rendition of the Zikr the Finance Minister grabbed the microphone and started his version, much to the admiration of all.



