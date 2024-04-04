News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
4

Eidul-Fitr: April 11 declared public holiday

Chief Imam3 National Chief Imam of Ghana, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Thu, 4 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as a statutory holiday.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, the holiday is in line with the celebration of the Eidul-Fitr and should be observed as a public holiday.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, 11th April, 2024, which marks Eidul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Eidul-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated by Muslims globally.

The event marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan by Muslims.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com