Eight die, 22 others battle for life in Wa-Sawla crash

File photo: The 22 survivors are battling for their lives

Some eight people have been confirmed dead in an accident on the Wa-Sawla highway in the Savanna Region.

Thursday’s accident also left 22 others in critical condition with various levels of injuries.



The accident involved a 23-seater Sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 heading to Kumasi, Ashanti Region from Wa, Upper West.



The car somersaulted and crashed into a bush in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District after bursting a tyre, as it attempted swerving a cart that had fallen off another bus that sped by it.



The injured passengers are being treated at the Sawla District Hospital while the dead have been deposited at the Wa Hospital Mortuary for identification and burial.



The Wa accident comes some three weeks after another crash killed 19 people at Akyem Asafo on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.



Two VIPs buses ferrying passengers collided at about 1 am on Friday, 26 February 2021.

Some of the bodies were dismembered.



The accident is said to have happened as one of the buses attempted overtaking the other.



They were two Kia Grandbirds – one with registration number GT 5629-18 with passengers headed to Kumasi from Accra and the other with registration number GE 5510-15.



Both drivers were among the dead.



Some locals said a three-year-old was among the dead.