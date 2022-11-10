Eight hospitals under agenda 111 ongoing in Volta Region

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD, Contributor

Eight hospitals under ‘Agenda 111’ are under construction in the Volta Region and will ensure that citizens have access to quality healthcare services when completed.

These hospitals are in various stages of completion at Kpetoe, Agortoe, Ave-Dakpa, Ve-Golokwati, Afadzato South, Adeheta, Adaklu Waya, and Dzolokpuita.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, who disclosed this in Accra on Wednesday during the Minister’s briefing dubbed “State of the region,” also outlined projects the government had undertaken since 2017.



The Minister mentioned other ongoing health facilities in the region, such as the Gbefi CHPS compound, the community health centre at Torkor, and the construction of the maternity ward at Penyi.



On roads, Dr. Letsa said the Ho main road (Civic Center-Sokode Gbogame) and the Ho-Sokode road are being dualized.



He cited other road works as the upgrades of Klefe town roads, an asphalt overlay in Hohoe municipality (15km), bituminous surfacing of 16-kilometer Akweteh to Adaklu Waya Road, a completed 70-meter steel bridge over the Galosota-Bomingo Feeder Road and the construction of Akosombo-Juapong Railway Line.



Touching on local economic development, Dr. Letsa said two Municipal Assemblies in the Region (Ho and Hohoe) have benefitted under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

“The overall effort is to improve urban management and provision of basic urban services in the two cities. The facilities include 228 lockable stores, a restaurant, 72-unit WCs, a revenue post, a mosque, and paving of the floors for the Ho Central Market. Hohoe Central Market also has 106 lockable stores, 144-unit store sheds, 16 garages, police and fire posts, health posts, and crèche,” he added.



He disclosed that the government had also invested in irrigation schemes such as the rehabilitation, expansion, and modernization of the Kpong Left Bank Irrigation Project (KLBIP).



“The rehabilitation of the existing 450Ha gravity scheme includes expanding the gravity scheme by 1,550Ha and supplying irrigation water to over 1,000Ha pumped scheme. The irrigated area would be cultivated twice a year, doubling production.



In addition to skills transfer, small farmers will also benefit from marketing their products through collaboration with large agricultural enterprises with significant technical, administrative, and financial resources,” he said.



The minister noted that school enrolment had increased in all schools in the region as well as an improvement in school infrastructure across the region.



According to the Minister, by 2024, all schools would be converted from double track to single track.

Dr. Letsa stated that 19 emergency projects had been implemented to eliminate the double track system in the region, including the construction of a 6-unit classroom block at Mawuko Girls Senior High School (SHS), Ho, and a 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Mawuli Senior SHS.



He further cited the construction of an administrative block at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and the School of the Nursing and Midwifery, Ho



“In 2019, the government of China extended a $60- million grant to Ghana for the second phase of work on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS). Under the agreement, the grant will facilitate the construction of a new central administration block building for the College of Nursing and Midwifery and duty and equipment room all on land covering a total of 29,200 square meters.



Part of the grant will also be used to purchase furniture, teaching aids, and other supporting facilities for some schools in the university,” he added.