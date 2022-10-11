Eight witnesses to testify against Aisha Huang, four accomplices – Godfred Dame

Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, indicated that the state would present eight witnesses in the case against alleged small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, and her four accomplices.

This is after the Attorney General withdrew the four witness statements he had previously filed against the alleged 'galamsey' kingpin.



Speaking during the trial on Tuesday, Godfred Yeboah told the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, that the prosecution had to withdraw the four witness statements to enable it to file the full set of eight witness statements.



He added that the prosecution was ready for a trial because all eight statements were ready and would be filed as soon as possible.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo granted the request of Dame and adjourned the case to October 24, 2022, for the AG to file the documents.



Meanwhile, the court has remanded Aisha Huang to police custody.

Presiding Judge Lydia Osei Marfo, during a sitting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, refused the plea of her lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, after the latter argued that his client deserved bail.



According to the judge, all arguments previously made against his plea for bail, including his client's flight risk, remain and will not be changed.



She added that his constant presence in court with his client would be the only way to ensure the case is heard accordingly for the determination of his client's fate.



State Prosecutor Godfred Dame, on his part, reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the case is duly heard and that the accused are prosecuted if found guilty.



Aisha Huang is in court over charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals, four other charges, including undertaking a mining operation without a license.

She is also facing four other charges, including undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022



Also, four others, who appeared in court, 3 Chinese nationals and a Vietnam national, have all been remanded to reappear in court on November 1, 2022.



The 3 Chinese nationals – Shi Yang alias Philip, Li Wei Guo and Shi Mei Zhi are on a provisional charge of engaging in small scale-mining without a licence, contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Act 995 of 2019.



Vietnam national; Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen is, however, being charged for remaining in Ghana after the expiration of a permit contrary to sections 20(1) and 52(1)(d) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Hearing their cases separately, the sitting judge heard the pleas of the 3 Chinese nationals but reserved that of the Vietnamese, Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen, who had difficulty understanding the Chinese and English languages through which she was communicated.

