Lands Minister defends Mireku Duker over galamsey allegations

Samuel Jinapor has vehemently denied illegal mining allegations against George Mireku Duker

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has jumped to the defence of his Deputy, George Mireku Duker who has been hit with allegations of involving himself in illegal mining activities.

According to the minister, he has no reason to believe such allegations as he is confident that his deputy would not be involved in such illegality.



“I think that the matters are still at play and the minister has denied it flatly. I have full confidence in the minister in my ministry and I don’t think he will ever be involved in any such conduct,” the minister told the press on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.



Amidst public calls on the government to take drastic measures in the fight against galamsey, George Mireku Duker and some members of the current government, as well as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, have been accused of being involved in galamsey.



But the minister for lands and natural resources emphasised that it will only be through an investigation that the allegations against his deputy can be established or otherwise.



“They have denied it and if there is any substance to any such allegations, I think the best way to proceed is to conduct investigations,” he said.



Mr Jianpor who was addressing the press after alleged Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang was brought to the Accra High Court noted government’s commitment to fight galamsey by all means possible, including through prosecutions.

“As you can tell, this Aisha Huang lady, the government of President Akufo-Addo is committed to bring her and other persons who are involved in illegal mining to face the full rigours of our laws in this country,” he said.



Aisha Huang remanded indefinitely for trial



Chinese National, Aisha Huang, who is in court for her involvement in illegal mining activities (galamsey) in Ghana, has been remanded to police custody by the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.



Presiding Judge Lydia Osei Marfo, during a sitting on Friday, October 11, 2022, refused the plea of her lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, after the latter argued that his client deserved bail.



According to the judge, all arguments previously made against his plea for bail, including his client's flight risk, remain and will not be changed.



She added that his constant presence in court with his client would be the only way to ensure the case is heard accordingly for the determination of his client's fate.

State Prosecutor Godfred Dame, on his part, reiterated government's commitment to ensuring the case is duly heard and that the accused are prosecuted if found guilty.



Aisha Huang is in court over charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals, four other charges, including undertaking a mining operation without a license.



She is also facing four other charges, including undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022.



Her case has since been adjourned to October 24, 2022, for case management.



