Eighteen farmers recognized in Wa East District

Moses Jotie, Wa East DCE, handing over the award to the best farmer

Eighteen farmers in the Wa East District have been recognized by the Assembly during this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration for their immense contributions to the development of the nation’s economy through agriculture.

The Sissala Rural Bank also awarded five farmers for remaining loyal to the bank while Vision Farms awarded three farmers for their unique performances among its farmers.



The event was held at Guonuo in the district on the theme: “Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 – Opportunities and challenges”.



Mr Bajuuri Abudulai, a 41-year-old farmer at Guonuo received the District’s Best Farmer award and went home with a tricycle, knapsack sprayer, wellington boots and a cutlass.



He produces maize, yam, cowpea and rice among others with total acreages of about 30.



Mr Abu Lariavian, the first runner-up also took home an “aloba” motorbike, a knapsack sprayer, a cutlass and wellington boot.



A 28-year-old Madam Amamata Sahanun, a farmer at Bulenga also received the district’s Best Woman Farmer award and took away a “rubber rubber” motorbike, wellington boot, a knapsack sprayer and a cutlass. She farmed eight acres of okra, maize, and soybeans.

Other awardees took away prizes including bicycles, refrigerators, knapsack sprayers and wellington boots among others.



Speaking at the event, Mr Moses Jotie, the Wa East District Chief Executive (DCE), noted that the President Akufo-Addo led government was committed to improving the agricultural sector to better the lots of farmers.



He said that has led to the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme and other interventions in the sector which had benefited thousands of farmers in the district.



“This year alone, 35,750 farmers (24,382 males and 11,368 females) benefitted from the fertilizer subsidy programme and the provision had benefited more beneficiaries in 2021 farming season”, he explained.



He noted that through the PFJ programme, there had been an increase in crop yield, particularly maize, from 2.4 tons/ha in 2017 to 4.2 tons/ha in 2019.



Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development, the DCE noted that 137,020 cashew seedlings had been distributed to 2,408 farmers in the district for cultivation in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Mr Jotie added that the government had awarded a number of roads in the district including the Wahabu-Yaala road and Wa-Bulenga road for construction to enable farmers to cart their farm produce to the market centres without hurdles.



Madam Mavis Derigubah, the Wa East District Director of Agriculture, gave the assurance that her department would work to support farmers in their bid to improve their farming activities.



She said farmers moved from other districts and municipalities to farm in the Wa East District because the land in the district was fertile, and urged the farmers to desist from bush burning, which was gradually rendering the farmlands unproductive.



Mr Salifu Yakubu, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Wa East Constituency, Big Ajar Farms and Vision Farms among others donated towards the Farmers’ Day commemoration in the district.



Traditional leaders, Assembly Members and Heads of Department among others attended the event.