Eighteen-year-old boy commits suicide at Assin-Akropong

An 18-year-old Junior High School (JHS) three student has committed suicide at Akropong in the Assin Central Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased, Paa Kwabena was found hanging on a nylon sponge tied around his neck at 0630 hours on Saturday, August 15 in a room of the family house.



According to Madam Afia Tinkoranmaa, the deceased’s sister, his brother showed no sign of worry.

At about 0540 hours, he complained of hunger, but she sent him to fetch water for the house before she served him his food and within 20 minutes, she was informed her brother had committed suicide.



The family informed the Police in Assin-Fosu who rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation at St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin-Fosu and investigations into the case has begun.

