Eighty-one persons file to contest assembly election in Ho Municipality

Eighty-one aspirants, comprising seven women and 74 men, have filed to contest the district assembly election in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.
They will be contesting in 29 electoral areas within the Municipality, Nana Oduro Numapau, the Ho Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Friday.
Meanwhile, 171 aspirants, comprising of 20 women and 151 men, have also filed to contest the unit committee election in the area.
Madam Anna Lanyo, an aspirant at Takla Electoral Area, told the GNA that her priority was to stand for women in the area to make their voices heard.
She said she would champion the community’s development by lobbying for investment, which would create job opportunities for the people.
The Electoral Commission has set December 19, 2023, for the district level elections across the country.
- 112 aspirants to contest district level elections in Bia West
- EC lawyer regrets disenfranchising SALL people as Tsatsu Tsikata pushes Hohoe by-election
- EC’s decision not to allow SALL people to vote in parliamentary election wasn’t ‘constitutionally sound’ – Attorney General
- Low patronage in voters register exhibition could affect District elections — NCCE
- Making Ghana Card sole voter registration document problematic – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Read all related articles