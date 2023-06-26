Ejisu-Korase chief bans political activities in his community over deplorable roads

Korase deplorable road under construction

The Chief of Korase in the Ejisu municipal in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adu-Boahen has barred politicians from entering his community for any political activities.

This follows after selling his cocoa farm to raise funds to fix the community deplorable road that links them to Kwaso and other communities in the municipal.



The Chief who was in a furious rage said persistence pleas over the years to the erstwhile Ejisu-Juaben District Assembly and now Ejisu Municipal Assembly to have the 2km road fixed have proved futile.



Nana Adu-Boahen speaking to the media when inspecting ongoing rehabilitation works on the Kwaso-Korase road on Saturday, June 24, 2023, stated that the community does not have any proper developmental projects, including school.



As the head of the community, he noted that it worries him to his see his people living in precarious situation as commuters struggle to access the road after little rainfall, affecting business activities.



“Residents struggled to transport farm produce including cocoa to nearby market centers due to the bad road network, with some people losing their lives over the years,” the chiefs posited.



Nana Adu-Boahen lamented that he called the MP, John Kumah and the MCE Samuel Oduro Frimpong to remind them of the promises they gave but they did not mind him.

“I have no option than to sell my cocoa farm to gather funds to have the less than 2km road fixed, for the sake of my people,” Nana Adu-Boahen sadly said.



He added that owing to failed promises in the area by politicians “I don’t need any politicians and their activities in the community because they have nothing to offer to us”.



Nana Adu- Boahen said the motivation behind the selling of his cocoa farm to fix the deplorable was for his people to sought solace in their predicaments.



Some residents in the community expressing their commendations to Nana Adu-Boahen for personally fixing the road said it will go a long way to alleviate their plights.



They said the bad nature of the road has affected their health, education, businesses and farming, and called on the government to assist the chief to complete the road.



Drivers plying on the road were also excited that Nana Adu-Boahen has personally began the rehabilitation of the road, saying it will go a long way to reduce the number of times they visit mechanics.