Ejisu MP commissions 16-seater ultra-modern toilet in Akyawkrom

The ultra-modern toilet facility was constructed to resolve issues of open defecation

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Hon. John Kumah has commissioned a 16-seater ultra-modern toilet facility that will improve the sanitation issues in Akyawkrom in the Ejisu constituency.

The event which took place last Saturday, February 13, 2021, was graced by Hon. Beatrice Serwaah Derchie the Ejisu MCE, Nana Osei Tutu Ampem II, Akyawkromhene, and Nanamon.



Addressing the gathering, John Kumah averred that through the provision of the ultra-modern toilet facility, they are solving issues of open defecation and preventing various diseases in the constituency. This, he said, is also in fulfilment of SDG goal 6 which talks about ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

He also mentioned that Twenty seven such facilities will be built in several communities in the Ejisu constituency in the next four years and expressed confidence in ensuring that the lives of his constituents are improved through result-oriented development.

