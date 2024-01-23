Ejisu NPP to acclaim John Kumah on January 25

John Kumah is to be acclaimed as parliamentary candidate

Source: Kwame Ansah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to unanimously endorse Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and sitting Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, as its candidate for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election.

The official acclamation ceremony is slated for Thursday, January 25, at the Ejisu Central Pentecost Church in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region during the party's Annual Delegates Conference.



Dr. John Kumah, a seasoned lawyer and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in leadership, innovation, and job creation, is set to be formally acclaimed as the party's candidate.



His diverse background includes serving as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a pivotal role in supporting startups and fostering entrepreneurship in Ghana.



Before his government role, Dr. Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and the establishment of Majak Associates Limited, a building and construction company.

Educationally, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah holds a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland, a Master's in Applied Business Research, and an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance).



His journey began at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Law) LLB, and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law. Admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013, he describes himself as an entrepreneur by birth, a lawyer by profession, a politician by choice, and a preacher by divine calling.



As a family man with six children, married to Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, Dr. Kumah is dedicated to continuing his service to humanity through his roles in entrepreneurship, law, politics, and preaching.