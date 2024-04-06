Ejisu by-election: Don’t contest, leave it for NPP to honour John Kumah’s death - Chairman Wontumi tells NDC

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has urged all political parties, particularly the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to refrain from contesting the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

Chairman Wontumi underscored the significance of honouring the memory of John Kumah the late MP of the constituency, emphasizing that his legacy and service to the Ejisu Constituency and the nation as a whole deserve recognition.



He, therefore, appealed to all constituents to unite to ensure that the seat remains uncontested by rival political parties.



"All the constituents of Ejisu should help us send a signal to the NDC that we are serious. If it is possible, they (NDC) shouldn't contest. But if they want to contest, we will turn our seriousness into a vote for the NPP for them to see that we love John by showing love to his replacement," Chairman Wontumi asserted.



The NPP stalwart acknowledged that while the NPP was confident of victory in the upcoming by-election, other political parties should consider the broader implications of their participation.



"We are left with only 8 months to the general elections. Even though the NPP will win, if you want to contest, we will do our campaign to win massively.



"It will be nice for both sides to see that we are using this by-election in honour of John Kumah," he added.





