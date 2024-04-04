Ejisu by-election: We can't lose two pillars at once – Wontumi justifies 'ban' on constituency chairman

Chairman Wontumi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, has disclosed the decision to prevent the Ejisu Constituency Chairman, Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, from contesting the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The opening of nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, marked the commencement of the process to select a successor for the late MP for Ejisu, John Kumah.



However, despite Agyapong's initial expression of interest in entering the race, influential party figures intervened to persuade him otherwise.



According to Chairman Wontumi, the former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and the NPP's General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong played roles in advising Agyapong to withdraw his candidacy.



Wontumi explained that their collective decision was rooted in the understanding that losing two influential figures simultaneously, including the late MP John Kumah, would significantly impact the party's strength within the constituency.



“The constituency chairman showed interest in contesting for the Ejisu elections, but the General Secretary of the NPP, the former Majority Leader, the regional minister and a lot of the elders in the region came to me to say that I should advise the constituency chairman for him to still remain as a chairman.

“…because we know John was a bulldozer, so if two pillars are going, it will be a blow to the constituency. So, the former Majority Leader and the General Secretary advised him,” he said in an interview with Amansan TV.







