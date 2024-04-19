Ejisu by-election: Why don't you want to follow the party? – Wontumi berates ‘disloyal’ former NPP MP

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has criticized former NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

Chairman Wontumi’s criticism comes in response to Aduomi’s decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the constituency. The vote is slated for April 30, 2024.



Wontumi expressed disappointment in Aduomi's decision, citing a history of party loyalty and support that the former MP has enjoyed.



"Honourable Osei Adjei was the MP, he was a minister, and then you (Kwabena Owusu Aduomi) came to overthrow him. You also became Deputy Minister and John Kumah also came to overthrow you.



"So now why don't you want to follow the party? Even John Kumah defeated him and Honourable Kwabena Boateng will defeat him too.



But at the moment, development is what the people of Ejisu need and I am going to support the elected candidate to ensure we do what we can to address all their needs and wants.



"Is it the NDC pushing him? We are going to go deep into it because NPP has helped you, so you cannot be disloyal to this party. If we ask you what you have, it is all that NPP has helped you to achieve,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Joy News on April 18, 2024.

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has filed to contest for the parliamentary primary against the NPP candidate lawyer Kwabena Boateng among other aspirants following the demise of the incumbent MP John Kumah.



AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel