Ejisu police arrest 11 suspected criminals in a swoop

The persons arrested are suspected to be involved in various criminal activities in the area

The Ejisu District police have arrested 11 persons suspected to be involved in various criminal activities in a swoop carried in some communities in the Municipality.

The swoop led by Inspector Julius Akpelime was to clamp down on criminal activities such as drug peddling and robbery which were rising in communities such as Adadientem, Achinakrom, Abenase, and Onwe.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Ngissah, Ejisu Divisional Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the police were going all out to rid the municipality of criminal activities which were increasing in the area.



He said the suspects who were currently in police custody would be screened and those identified to be involved in criminal activities would be prosecuted.



Among the suspects were Akwasi Frimpong 41-years, Kodjo Banir 34-years, Emmanuel Boakye 23-years, Noah Kwabena 40-years, and Keane Addo 26-years.

The rest were Kweku Badu 21-years, Kodjo Sarpong Okyere 21-years, Agyeman Richard 25-years, Nana Kwame 21-years, Hayford Agyepong 22-years and Agyenim Boateng 29-years.



ACP Ngissah said substances suspected to be narcotics were found on some of them during the swoop.



He assured residents in the area that the police were on top of the situation and urged them to give information to enable the police to arrest all criminals from society.