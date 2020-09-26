Ejisu police on manhunt for car snatchers

The Ejisu police have mounted a manhunt to arrest an armed gang that attacked and robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle at Baworo in the Ejisu Municipality.

The gang, made up of two, succeeded in snatching the Toyota Matrix taxi cab with registration Number AW 1403-20 belonging to one Sylvester Asumadu at gunpoint.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Stephen Tane Ngissah Ejisu Divisional Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the victim reported to the police that a young man he could identify, engaged his services to transport him from the Kumasi Sports Stadium to Fumesua, near Ejisu.



Upon arrival at Fumesua, the suspect bought two bags of cement into the car and further requested the driver to transport him to his alleged building site at Baworo, which was close to Ejisu.

At the site, an accomplice of the suspect came out from a room and pulled an AK.47 assault rifle on the taxi driver and threatened to kill him if he did not surrender the car to them.



They blindfolded him, gagged his mouth with his duster and bolted with the said taxi cab.



ACP Ngissah said the police were following some leads to identify their hideout and arrest them.