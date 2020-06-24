Regional News

Ejisuman Senior High School Old Students Association donate to alma mater

The old students of Ejisuman Senior High School have donated relief items their alma mater to help the school manage the spread of COVID-19.

The donated items include Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, dust bins and toiletries.



Speaking on behalf of the group: Nathaniel Arthur Ronald Mendez said the purpose of the donation is to support and protect the Students during this pandemic period.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the School, the headmaster, Mr. Amo Brenya thanked the old students for their kind gesture and encouraged them to always extend their benevolent hands to support the School.



Boys prefect of the school, Kenneth Anane also thanked the old Students for the Donation and said he will ensure that the items are put to effective use whiles the necessary health and safety protocols are observed by the student body.

Source: Seth Osei-Kodua, contributor

