Ejura: 6 feared dead in accident involving NDC supporters

The bus had a brake failure causing it to somersault

Six (6) people are feared dead while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Frante a farming Community in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The victims who are sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were said to be travelling from Frante to Ejura to meet former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the party.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is embarking on a 3 days campaign tour in the Ashanti Region and he is expected to meet supporters of NDC and Ejura Chiefs.

An eyewitness, K. Samuel who is a member of the NDC explained to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo that their bus had a brake failure and the bus somersaulted several times.



According to him, 6 supporters are feared dead while others are in critical condition receiving treatment at Ejura government hospital.