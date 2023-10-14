Ejura robbery suspect is your informant not an armed robber- Ejurahene tells police

Ghana Police Service logo

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II has reacted to the alleged killing of a police officer by some suspected armed robbers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The renowned chief has expressed worry over the situation and has called for calm among residents and security officers at Ejura and its environs.



Speaking to OTEC FM breakfast show on Friday October 13, 2023, Barima Osei Hwedie II however said he was shocked about one of the names that popped up in the alleged robbery incident Alhaji Wahab Suleiman came to him as a surprise as this young man has defended Ejura residents one countless occasions



He explained that, he has known Suleiman for a long time and he can stick his neck out that the man is only a victim of circumstance.



“I respect police hundred percent and so i will not on any day do or say anything against them, but this man in question is very Patriotic, decent and hardworking, he has been part of everything good for Ejura and its environs so i was shocked to hear his name as one of the suspects”, he told the programme host Captain Koda.



“While it is also possible for him to be involved in the incident, i urge the police to do thorough investigations and come out with the truth of this unfortunate incident”.He said.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II however commiserated with the family of the police officer.



He expressed worry over the demise of their son and assured them that he will do everything possible to ensure the culprits are brought to book



Background



The Police, on 9th October 2023, arrested two suspects for preparation to commit robbery and opening fire on Police officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.”



“The suspects, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run, opened fire on officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura.”

“Two of the officers sustained gunshot wounds in the process and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. However, one of the officers, Nº 42250 General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal, unfortunately passed on.”



Meanwhile, the two robbers who also sustained gunshot wounds and an accomplice have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.



"Exhibits retrieved at the scene include two (2) SB shotguns, one (1) pump-action gun, six (6) live BB cartridges and one (1) used BB cartridge," the release concluded.