Ejura shooting, victims family grateful to Ejurahene

A victim of the Ejura shooting in 2021

The family of the 17-year-old man who had his leg amputated in the widely condemned Ejura shooting incident in the Ashanti Region has narrated how the chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, saved their son from death.

Awal Misbawu was one of the people who were shot by the military during a protest in Ejura two years ago.



Mother of Misbawu, Salamatu Mohammed in an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, February 16, 2023, said that her son would have died if not for Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II.



According to her, it was the chief who provided financial support and arranged an ambulance for the family after her son was referred two times from the Ejura Government Hospital to Dua Nkwanta and subsequently to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he got his let amputated after surgery.



"As you are all aware, my son was shot on June 28, 2021 and was sent to the Ejura Government for treatment, he was immediately referred to the Saint John of God Hospital at Dua Nkwanta for treatment ".



"It took us so many attempts to arrange an ambulance for him so we had to run to Ejurahene who had already given us money for the treatment of our son, after learning about our situation, the chief personally provided an ambulance for Awal to be transported to Dua Nkwanta".

"He was again referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after doctor’s examination and there too, Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II had to step in to get us ambulance ".



"I can tell you that, he did this for all those affected in the shooting incident and we will forever be grateful". She said.



The mother of the victim, Salamatu Mohammed said this after the three victims who were injured in the incident received Gh¢1,218,897 as compensation from the government.



She expressed her gratitude to the Ejurahene and the government for the compensation, adding that, they are happy and content with the support they have received so far.