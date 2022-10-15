Ekow Blankson to be buried on December 17

Ekow Blankson passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022

The final funeral rites of the late Ekow Blankson have been scheduled for December 16 and 17, 2022 at the Presec School Park in Tema Community 11.

The family of the late actor made the announcement at the one-week observation ceremony held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



The veteran actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) sadly passed away in the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022.



Ekow Blankson, until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries.



GhanaWeb has since opened a virtual book of condolence in memory of the late Ekow Blankson in addition to a physical book opened at the premises of ADPU to clients and loved ones from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm each day of the week.



A vigil was subsequently held on October 7, 2022 to honor his memory.

All well-wishers, sympathisers, friends and loved ones can either visit the offices of ADPU at Dzorwulu to sign the condolence book or leave their well wishes in the virtual book of condolence created on www.ghanaweb.com











About Ekow Blankson



Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) where he brought his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields. Ekow Blankson managed the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identified areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world. He managed the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.

Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively. He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.



Ekow Blankson has a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).



With a long career in acting, he was awarded Best Male Actor International nomination at the 2022 NELAS AWARDS UK; Best Adult Male Role GH Student's Awards 2022; and nominated for Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards. He has directed and featured in several Ghanaian movies including Checkmate; Borga; In April; Black Earth Rising; Death After Birth and The Intruder among many others.



