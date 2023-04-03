1
Ekow Ewusi Foundation fulfills cash donation promise to students in Efutu electoral area

Ekow Foundation A student receiving his donation

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: Padmore Trendz ( PADMORE THE BLOGGER)

Horace Ekow Ewusi, the Cape Coast North Chairman for the Council of Patrons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and head of the Ekow Ewusi Foundation, on Friday 31st March 2023, fulfilled a promise he made to students in the Efutu Electoral area by giving over 15 of them two hundred and fifty Ghana Cedis (GHS 250.00), as a means of supporting their education in the constituency.

The donation is in line with a series of a special funding program which is to be given to each student per term, until the completion of their various courses.

Mr. Ewusi promised the students of further assistance, since he was poised to make education in the constituency very attractive to the youth.

He encouraged them not to relent on their efforts to achieve excellence.

One of the students, Samuel Reynolds, who was a beneficiary expressed his gratitude for the donation, and thanked him for coming to their aid.

The donation was done on his behalf by the constituency treasurer, Ali Fartoma.

