Ekow Ewusi foundation constructs drainage facility for the Ankaful Community

Ekow Ewusi, the CEO of Ekow Ewusi Foundation

Ekow Ewusi, the chief executive of the Ekow Ewusi Foundation, has addressed a pressing issue at Ankaful in the Central Region of Ghana, by providing resources for the construction of a drainage system for the community.

It has become necessary due to the dangers it posed during the rainy season, when the waters flood the area.



The drainage system will start from the Ankaful basic school all the way to the Kakum river, to prevent flooding.



Ewusi, who is the former vice chairman of the Central Region for the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party, said that he was forced to act on this due to the onset of the rainy season which is fast approaching.

He also spoke about the need for the residents to be very cautious about how they dispose of their waste to avoid choking of the gutters.



He concluded by advising the residents to support the government in its effort to bring development to the town, but promised to continue supporting them if the need arose through his foundation.