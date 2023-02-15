Elderly woman caught preparing shito with rotten vegetables jailed one month

These photos show some of the rotten items used by the woman

Elizabeth Arthur, the 58-year-old woman who was arrested by the police for preparing pepper sauce, shito, with rotten vegetables in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, has been jailed for one month.

According to a news report by UTV, in addition to the one-month sentence, Elizabeth was fined GHC4,800.



The report added that if the 58-year-old woman is unable to pay the fine, she will serve an additional 20 months in prison.



It indicated that a Koforidua court presided over by Nana Ama Debrah Finn, gave the judgment on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the accused person pleaded not guilty to the crimes she was charged with.



Her lawyers from the Legal Aid Department pleaded with the court to give her a non-custodial sentence because of her age and condition to no avail.



It can be recalled that GhanaWeb reported on the arrest of the 58-year-old by the Ghana Police Service for what has been suspected to be an unhealthy way of preparing shito, in January 2023.

The woman, popularly-known as Naana, who trades in the business of selling shito in the city, was found out by some millers where she frequents to have her ingredients grinded.



This, according to a UTV reporter, Michael Akrofi, had been going on for a while until one of the millers decided to give a tip-off to the police to follow up on it.



The reporter explained that some of the items Naana uses for her shito are the peels of onions that are disposed of at ‘chop bars’.



Watch the news report below:





