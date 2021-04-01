Elders of Asafotsi appeal for demolition of ‘death trap’ school toilet

File photo of a toilet facility

The Elders and Pupils of Asafotsi Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region want authorities to help construct a new toilet facility for them.

The action, they said, would save the lives of members of the community and the school in general since parts of the 'unused' school toilet facility had collapsed and other portions had developed deep cracks.



"The disturbing situation, if not immediately demolished, would result in an unexpected tragedy," they said.



Mr Wemegah Eli Samuel, the Assemblymember for the area during a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the community, has expressed worry about the situation.



He said since the construction of the toilet facility in 2007, the project was not commissioned and the facility had not been used due to cracks developed on it from the early stage of completion.



"The toilet facility is not in use, hence serving as a deathtrap to my pupils and the entire Asafotsi community," he lamented.



Mr Wemegah attributed the situation to lack of proper monitoring during the construction of the project, which led to inadequate use of building materials.

They are thus asking the government through the Municipal Assembly to construct a new toilet facility to ease the practice of open defecation in the area.



Mr Dogbey Eric Kwame, headteacher of the school, stated that the school was confronted with challenges since its establishment in 1986.



Further checks by the GNA from the community revealed that residents are faced with several challenges such as, poor road network, uncompleted rural electrification projects around Dadame, Deve, Sokpekorpe communities, and access to potable drinking water.



Some residents and pupils who spoke to the GNA called on the government to intervene.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) on his part, promised to expedite action on their demands.