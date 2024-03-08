Elders of Tontokrom and Asanko Gold commit to peace after engagement with Deputy Lands Minister

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Chiefs and Elders of Tontokrom, a town in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region have promised to work with the management of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to find a permanent and amicable solution to the melee that recently ensued between some residents in the community and security officials employed by the company to guard their concession.

The assurance by the Elders came following an intervention by the Ministry, through the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP who on behalf of the Sector Minister, during a meeting between the two parties on Thursday, 7th March 2024 expressed the need for the use of dialogue in addressing the impasse rather than violence.



Speaking during the meeting, Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP, condemned in no certain terms the incident that happened, charging the two parties to take responsibility for their roles in the impasse.



He, however, urged them to move from the unfortunate incident and form a new partnership which will be premised on the community fulfilling their duties to the company, and the firm in return embarking on Corporate Social Responsibilities that will boost the well-being of the youth and residents of the community.



The Deputy Minister assured the company of the resolve of the government to ensure their smooth and successful operation in the community and promised that the Ministry will work with allied agencies to provide adequate security to protect their concessions.



He further urged them to initiate steps towards building a sustainable relationship with the community. This, he said could be achieved through CSR projects, and local participation, amongst others.



Turning to the Community, the Deputy Minister urged the elders to call the youth to order and explain to them the channels through which they can make their grievances.

He condemned the encroachment on the concession of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited and urged the residents to desist from such activities as it is against the law.



He, however, promised that government will take into consideration their request for a Community Mining Scheme, noting that steps will be taken to secure a place where sustainable and responsible mining activities can take place.



The management of the company expressed gratitude to the government and the Ministry for their swift intervention, noting that it had filled them with confidence to operate.



They also promised to put into action the proposals by Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP, to strengthen their relationship with the host communities.



It will be recalled that three people died during clashes between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and security personnel at Asanko Gold Ghana Limited.



Following the clash, the Ministry issued a statement assuring the public of the government’s resolve to carry out investigations into the matter to uncover the truth and also find a lasting solution to the matter.