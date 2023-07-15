8
Menu
News

Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, the first wife of President Akufo-Addo

Eleanor Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his late first wife, Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A rare image featuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his late first wife, Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, has recently emerged online, offering a poignant glimpse into their personal lives.

Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, formerly known as Saa Nkansah-Gyamenah, was a distinguished lawyer and the first Ashanti Regional Manager at DHL.

Known for her inherent beauty, elegance, gentleness, and courteous nature, she hailed from the renowned Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong.

On July 13, the 30th anniversary of the late Madam Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's passing was observed, commemorating the life and contributions of President Akufo-Addo's late wife.

To honor her memory, President Akufo-Addo, alongside their daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, dedicated a Social Centre that carries Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's name.

The Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo Social Centre, constructed in Asante Mampong, serves as a lasting tribute to her remarkable legacy and the positive impact she made during her lifetime.

The Social Centre stands as a symbol of Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's enduring influence and the values she embodied.



YNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio