Elected US GH alumni executives urged to take on responsibility with integrity, honesty

United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan has urged the newly elected executive of the U.S GH Alumni Association to work diligently to promote the growth of the Association.

Madam Sullivan who was at the ceremony held to select a new Executive Board on Saturday, March 27, 2021, urged the newly elected members to exhibit commitment in the dispensation of their work.



“I urge you to take on this responsibility with integrity, honesty and a strong work ethic. Your mandate is to set up the governing roles and regulations of the association over the next year. This will require collaboration, compromise and decision-making, to ensure the best outcome and the path forward for the association.



“You’ll be asked to define a clear mission and vision. To set achievable goals that promote the vision and mission, to communicate openly with stakeholders, and to uphold transparency and accountability,” she said.



She also commended past leaders for their efforts in establishing and promoting the association, whilst tasking the new board to take up their roles as leaders and impact change through that.



“With gratitude for your past efforts to establish this national association, today, we are making a turning point and looking to the future of the U.S GH Aumni. The U.S embassy is committed to an even more active national association that joins all the alumni groups under one banner.

“The embassy will remain in a supportive role but after today, we are entrusting the leadership to the new executive board,” she added.



The event was held virtually at the Labadi Beach Hotel Gardens and witnessed the presence of some distinguished members of USGHAA including current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his predecessor, Professor Aaron mike Ocquaye.







The new executive board members included; Hilda Manteba Boye, President; Priscilla Azngina, General Secretary; Mavis Owuraku-Asare, Organising Secretary; Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah, Public Relations Secretary; and Feruzah Salisu, Programs and Project Secretary. A Financial Secretary and Member-at-large were however scheduled to be appointed by the executive board at a later date.