Elected Volta, Greater Accra NDC executives visit Mahama

The newly elected executives with John Mahama

The newly elected Greater Accra and Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have paid a courtesy call on former President John Mahama in his office in Accra.

The executives said the visit was to introduce themselves to the former president. The two regions also pledged their support for a John Mahama candidacy to lead the NDC to the 2024 polls.



The region also raises a number of issues they believe will make the work towards victory in 2024 easier.



President Mahama congratulated the new teams and encouraged them to work hard, bring on board all key stakeholders in their regions, and ensure that there is unity among the rank and files.

President Mahama also reiterated the need to build dedicated corps of polling agents that will ensure vigilance on polling day.



The new regional executives presented gifts to Mr. Mahama on his 64th birthday.