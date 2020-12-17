Election 2020: ABANTU, WMC applaud Jean Mensa for successful election

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

ABANTU for Development and The Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) has congratulated Mrs. Jean Mensa on what they describe as her “sterling performance” as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in the just-ended general elections.

According to ABANTU and WMC, the congratulatory note is in recognition of the meticulous preparation and conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections held on the 7 December 2020.



“It is also by extension, a triumph for many other Ghanaian women and men especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women’s heightened visibility and leadership are critical in national development,” ABANTU and WMC said in a joint statement.



According to the statement, Mrs. Mensa’s success and leadership around the 2020 elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic gives recognition to her capacity, efficiency and strength of character as well as the remarkable work that women are performing in critical state institutions.



“We recognise that there has been a nominal increase in the number of women ascending to leadership positions in various sectors of the country. Unfortunately, the structural and systemic limitations, the many challenges and barriers that women in Women’s Manifesto Coalition leadership have to contend with, do hinder women’s progression to leadership positions in governance just as it is in other public institutions,“ the statement noted.



To this end, ABANTU and WMC complimented Mrs. Mensa on her success and sent their best wishes to her for the future.

They expressed confidence that she will remain steadfast and focused in serving the country by providing a powerful voice in the area of governance and in supporting considerations of diversity and inclusiveness.



“In securing the constitutional mandate of the Electoral Commission, we are hopeful that lives will be transformed through the delivery of relevant development policies, programmes and projects in the country,” the statement added.



ABANTU for Development, as a women’s rights policy advocacy organisation has directed its work since 1999 to examining, scrutinising and interrogating processes that perpetuate structural inequalities and exclusion in national management.



The organisation continues to build the capacity of women to participate in decision making at all levels, to enable them influence policies from a gender perspective for equality.