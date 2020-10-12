Election 2020: Be responsible, act properly – Afari-Gyan cautions

Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan is a former chairman of the Electoral Commission

Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a former chairman of the Electoral Commission has advised the youth to act responsibly during the 2020 elections.

Speaking at the African Leaders debate series, Dr Afari-Gyan tasked the youth to use legitimate means to demand and work for the change they want to witness in the country.



He charged the youth to take responsibility and be mindful of activities that have the potential of plunging the country into violence.



“If you can take your responsibilities seriously and act properly, a lot of things will change in Africa. But if we behave like everybody else; the election is just a ritual every four years, without thinking of the meaning of an act that we are involved in, then things are not going to change as we expect,” he said.



Addressing the gathering at the same programme, National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, urged the Muslim youth to pursue knowledge on national issues and not be used as agents of violence.

“Lack of knowledge is retrogression and deficiency. If you are enlightened, it will be very difficult to be used as a tool for violence. Majority of the Muslim youths…have become victims of manipulation. We are expected to pursue knowledge and be empowered enough to withstand political manipulations.”



Meanwhile, Sylvester Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, at a separate programme reminded the youth of their role in protecting the peace and stability in the country.



“We want to use this opportunity to remind the youth that the future of Ghana belongs to them and it is in their supreme interest to promote peace before, during and after the elections. Undeniably, you are the main tools that are used to perpetrate acts of violence”.



“As part of the Authority’s efforts to ensure peace, unity and stability, we encourage them not to relent in their duties and responsibilities but rather channel their energies to consolidate their positive strides to lead them on a journey to productive service while assuming their position as custodians of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.