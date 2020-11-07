Election 2020: COVID Ambassadors to be deployed to all polling stations - EC

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has announced measures put in place by her outfit to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus during the upcoming December polls.

She has said that the Commission has already procured some coronavirus preventive items which have been distributed to all district offices across the country.



Aside that, the EC on the election day will make available Special Officers in all 38,622 polling stations, who according to Jean Mensa have been named COVID-19 Ambassadors.



According to her, “their duty will be to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and ensure that the sufficient supply of COVID items to the Centers are put to effective use.”

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, November 7, 2020 the EC chairperson said; “the items procured and distributed include the following; thermometer guns, veronica buckets, sanitizers, liquid soap, tissue paper. We have distributed all these items to our regions and districts ahead of the election and we are confident that the protocols put in place and the materials procured will help curb the spread of the virus at all Polling Stations and Collation Centers throughout the country.”



Jean Mensa added that the Commission will on November 9, roll out an intensive public sensitization campaign which is to educate all electorates about the polls.



“In addition, Mr. Speaker, from Monday the Commission will roll out an extensive publicity drive aimed at educating the citizenry on how to vote and encouraging them to exercise their power,” she said.