Election 2020: Coronavirus affected my campaign but vote for me – Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People’s Congress

The flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his campaign that he could not reach the entire citizenry with his campaign message but he is entreating all to vote for him to become the next president of the Republic in today’s polls.

Mr Ayariga in a voice note copied to ClassFMonline.com said Ghanaians want change and he is the best candidate to lead the country for the next four years.



He called for peaceful polls and expressed confidence of winning.



The APC flagbearer said: “I wish everybody a peaceful election and appeal that we all go out there and vote in peace so that Ghana will be a peaceful country. I appeal to you that the APC and Hassan Ayariga has worked hard but we still have challenges. We haven’t been able to reach everyone out there.

“We ask you to understand that COVID-19 has affected all our campaigns and for that matter those of you who did not see us in your communities or villages or one on one we ask you to overlook it and believe that the greater majority of Ghanaians want change and want Hassan Ayariga to be the next president of the republic so let’s vote number 7 on the ballot for Hassan Ayariga and the APC…”



“I wish all of you good luck and urge you all to vote for Hassan Ayariga. I want a peaceful election…let us not look for excuses not to vote and let’s find one reason to vote for APC and Hassan Ayariga,” he added.